BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* Fitch - Frothy thermal coal prices point to downside pressures in 2017
* Fitch - Asian thermal coal industry will remain under pressure in 2017 due to more-than-adequate capacity and price adjustments that are likely to be downward
Source text for Eikon:
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says prohibits Bernie Wong Ching Man, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) limited, from re-entering industry for four months from 19 May 2017 to 18 September 2017 for forging a client's signature