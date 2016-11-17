BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Parkson Retail Group Ltd -
* Same store sales for 3Q2016 decreased by 7.3%
* Total operating revenue increased by 0.5% to rmb1.07 billion in 3Q2016
* For 3Q2016 loss attributable to shareholders was rmb123.9 million versus rmb77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)