BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
Nov 17 African Alliance Insurance Plc :
* Says its audited financial statements for year ended Dec. 31, 2015, could not be filed within NSE filing timeline of March 31, 2016
* Says reason for the delay is due to the fact that one of the co's offshore major sibsidiary recently obtained approval of their financial statement
* Says reason for the delay is due to the fact that one of the co's offshore major sibsidiary recently obtained approval of their financial statement

* Says co is working towards submitting the aduited financial statements to the exchange and is hopeful to do so on or before Dec. 31, 2016
* Says prohibits Bernie Wong Ching Man, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) limited, from re-entering industry for four months from 19 May 2017 to 18 September 2017 for forging a client's signature