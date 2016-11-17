BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd
* Oct palm kernel production 15,440 mt; oct rubber production 1,555,998 kg
* Oct fresh fruit bunches production 354,565 mt; oct crude palm oil production 78,540 mt Source text (bit.ly/2fYc69t) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)