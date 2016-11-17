BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Del Monte Pacific Ltd
* Refers to news article entitled "Del Monte Sees $1B", published by malaya business insight on 17 nov
* Clarifies that Alan Salcedo is Del Monte Philippines, Inc.'S cannery director
* "He was invited by media to speak only about dmpi's waste to energy project and its sustainability and economic benefits"
* Says salcedo's statements may have been misunderstood or taken out of context. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)