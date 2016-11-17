Nov 17 Grand City Properties SA :

* 9-month net profit increased by 73 pct y-o-y, reaching 495 million euros ($529.40 million)

* Rental and operating income up 36 pct y-o-y, at 320 million euros for first 9 months 2016

* FFO I for 9 months 2016 increased to 117 million euros, up 33 pct y-o-y

* Adjusted EBITDA at 165 million euros for 9 months 2016, up 35 pct y-o-y