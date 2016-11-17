BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 7.81 billion shillings versus 6.91 billion shillings year ago
* 9-month group net interest income of 14.69 billion shillings versus 10.86 billion shillings year ago
* Says prohibits Bernie Wong Ching Man, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) limited, from re-entering industry for four months from 19 May 2017 to 18 September 2017 for forging a client's signature