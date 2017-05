Nov 17 Biocartis Group NV :

* Cash position end of Q3 2016 amounted to approximately 67 million euros ($71.66 million)

* Guidance on target cash position by end 2016 in range of 50 million euros, in line with previously guided range

* Test launch: launch of Idylla(TM) ctKRAS Mutation Assay (RUO) before end of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)