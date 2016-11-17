Nov 17 Nordea

* Customer co-ownership of Nordea Liv & Pension in Denmark

* Says price of 25% of share capital is DKK 2,175m (EUR 291m)

* Says Foreningen NLP will purchase 25% of share capital in Danish Nordea Liv & Pension, livsforsikringsselskab A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: