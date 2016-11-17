BRIEF-Meghmani Organics appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO
Appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO
Nov 17 Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills Ltd
* Intimation of annual maintenance shut down of Bharuch plant
Plant will be shut down from November 15, 2016 for a period of 2/3 weeks.
* Says Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 MUs for first time in FY17