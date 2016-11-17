Nov 17 Close Brothers Group Plc

* Has made a very good start to year principally driven by a strong performance in banking as well as increased trading income in Winterflood

* Growth was particularly good in our property business, with continued strong demand for residential development finance

* Winterflood has continued to see increased investor risk appetite and retail trading activity, particularly in August and September

* We are confident in delivering a good outcome for our 2017 financial year

* Banking division performed strongly in Q1 with continued good growth in loan book and profit

* Loan book was up 2.7% in period to £6.6 billion (31 july 2016: £6.4 billion) with net interest margin stable on last financial year

* Asset management benefited from improved market levels with managed assets at 31 october 2016 up at £8.2 billion (31 july 2016: £8.0 billion) driven by positive market movements