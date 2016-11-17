Nov 17 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Final offer price was set at 320p per share, with gross proceeds equal to £171.5 million.

* On completion of placing, wl ross will not hold any shares in virgin money.

* WL Ross announce that they have successfully agreed sale ( "placing") of their remaining shareholding in virgin money, comprising 53,596,220 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)