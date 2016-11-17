BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group updates on bank tax levy
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
Nov 17 Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc
* Final offer price was set at 320p per share, with gross proceeds equal to £171.5 million.
* On completion of placing, wl ross will not hold any shares in virgin money.
* WL Ross announce that they have successfully agreed sale ( "placing") of their remaining shareholding in virgin money, comprising 53,596,220 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Prosecutor's office says investigation ongoing (Updates with comment from public prosecutor and Deutsche Boerse, details from report)