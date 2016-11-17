BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Ted Baker Plc
* Good performance despite challenging trading conditions
* Announce a 14.8% increase in group revenue for 13 week period from 14 august 2016 to 12 november 2016
* Retail sales for period increased by 15.4% (6.7% in constant currency), despite on-going external factors
* Remains confident of making further progress for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)