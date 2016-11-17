Nov 17 Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) :

* Issues senior unsecured bonds in amount of 600 million euros ($641.22 million)

* Order book was quickly filled and exceeded 1.3 billion euros

* Bonds mature in Jan. 2022 and have annual coupon of 1.5 percent