BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Majestic Wine Plc
* Adjusted pbt of £0.1m reflects a solid 'business as usual' performance offset by step up in investment
* Revenue 205.6 million stg,+13.2%
* H1 sales up 13%, dividend reinstated, £500m sales goal reiterated
* Strong sales growth continued in h1, total sales +10.6% underlying, +13.2% reported
* Retail sales +5.7% like for like (1) (6 th consecutive quarter of positive lfl) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)