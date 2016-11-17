BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group updates on bank tax levy
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
Nov 17 Catena AB :
* Acquires property in Helsingborg for 102 million Swedish crowns ($11.1 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1953 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Prosecutor's office says investigation ongoing (Updates with comment from public prosecutor and Deutsche Boerse, details from report)