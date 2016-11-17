Nov 17 Pimco Bravo:

* JP Morgan has bought on behalf of Pimco Bravo 4.6 percent of Lar Espana at 7.15 euros ($7.65) per share, for a total amount of 29.7 million euros, in accelerated stakebuild

* To reach about 17.0 percent of Lar Espana after accelerated stakebuild