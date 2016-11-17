Nov 17 USU Software AG :
* Management board confirms guidance for year as a whole and
2017
* Lifted 9-month earnings before taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) by 12.9 pct year-on-year to 6,305 thousand
euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 5,585 thousand euros)
* For Q4 is confirming its guidance for USU Group of an
increase in revenue to between 71 and 75 million euros in 2016
(2015: 66.1 million euros) with a strong rise in adjusted EBIT
* Lifted its 9 month revenue (IFRS) by 11.8 pct to 51,393
thousand euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 45,985 thousand euros)
* Group generated 9-month adjusted consolidated net profit
of 4,748 thousand euros (Q1-Q3 2015: 4,405 thousand euros)
