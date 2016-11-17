BRIEF-Supreme Infrastructure India gets EPC order worth 2.44 bln rupees
* Says LoA from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited for construction of flyover at Ratu road
Nov 17 Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd
* Says construction period for project 1 is 730 days and project 2 is 548 days
* JV emerged lowest bidder for development of projects with Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp Source text: bit.ly/2giPioP Further company coverage:
* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJSnjs) Further company coverage: