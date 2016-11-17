BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV :
* Q3 net income increased by 24.9 pct to EUR 236 million ($252.52 million), up 25.3 pct at constant exchange rates
* Q3 pro forma net sales increased by 2.6 pct to EUR 14.5 billion (up 2.9% at constant exchange rates)
* Q3 net sales increased by 64.2 pct to EUR 13.9 billion (up 64.6 pct at constant exchange rates)
* Q3 operating income EUR 425 million versus EUR 463 million in Reuters poll
* Reuters poll Q3: net sales EUR 14.54 billion, operating income EUR 463 million, net profit EUR 325 million
* Continues to expect free cash flow for 2016, including the Delhaize Group for a full year, to be EUR 1.3 billion, including expected capital expenditure of EUR 1.8 billion
* Deflationary environment in the U.S. is expected to continue at current levels through the fourth quarter
* Pro forma underlying operating margin for 2016 is expected to be broadly in line with year to date performance and slightly ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)