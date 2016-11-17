Nov 17 Inox Wind Ltd

* Inox Wind Ltd says wins repeat order from Roha Dyechem for 40 MW

* Inox Wind Ltd says project scheduled to be commissioned by march 2017

* Inox Wind Ltd says order comprises supply, installation of 20 units of co's 113 meter rotor diameter turbine

* Inox Wind Ltd says project will be executed on turnkey basis

* Inox Wind - will provide roha dyechem with end-to-end solutions from development, construction to commissioning, long-term maintenance services