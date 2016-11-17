Nov 17 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 3.5 million euros ($3.74 million) versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 comprehensive profit 0.5 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* Estimates that it is reasonably unlikely to come close to its targeted total return of 10 percent on shareholders' equity this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)