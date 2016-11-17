Nov 17 NN Group NV :

* Q3 net result of 436 million euros ($466.26 million) versus 329 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating result ongoing business of 319 million euros compared with 392 million euros year ago

* Solvency II ratio decreased to 236 pct from 252 pct at Q2 2016 primarily due to market impacts