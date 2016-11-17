BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Sempione Retail AG :
* Up to the expiration of offer period on Nov. 16, a total of 5,546,284 Charles Voegele shares have been tendered into the offer corr. to 63.03 pct of all shares listed
* In addition, since Oct. 19, the offeror and the persons acting in concert with the offeror have acquired 126,784 Charles Voegele shares on the exchange or over the counter
* Participation as of Nov. 16 (subject to the settlement) amounts to a total of 7,270,569 Charles Voegele shares, corresponding to 82.62 pct of all Charles Voegele shares listed Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)