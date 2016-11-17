BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :
* Q3 total income 12.0 million Norwegian crowns ($1.42 million) versus 10.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 6.9 million crowns versus 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Expects to see revenues from third party technology throughout 2017
* Says revenues from company's proprietary technology will remain steady in Q4, before being reduced in 2017 compared to previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4719 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)