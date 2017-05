Nov 17 East Capital Explorer AB (publ) :

* Q3 operating loss 9.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.0 million)versus loss 10.8 million eruos year ago

* Nav per share, adjusted for share buybacks, was 8.73 euros, -0.1 pct during quarter Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1875 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)