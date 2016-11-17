BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Atari SA :
* Announces success of its capital increase and increases its capital by 4.9 million euros ($5.24 million)
* Issues 28,958,476 new shares at unit price of 0.17 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)