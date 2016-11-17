Nov 17 Lang & Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :

* Q3 group net profit of 815 thousand euros ($871,724.00)(previous year: 1.589 million euros)

* Group net profit of 3.631 million euros in the first nine months of 2016 (previous year: 4.491 million euros)

* Profit from ordinary activities 1.247 million euros in the third quarter of 2016 (previous year: 2.312 million euros)

* From today's point of view, the record result from 2015 will not be achieved