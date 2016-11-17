Nov 17 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

* Co's project SPVs viz. Ashoka Highways (Durg) issued ncds of 2 billion rupees to IDFC Infra Debt Limited, as a part of refinancing

* Says SPV executes project viz. to carry on business of construction, operation, maintenance of end of section of Durg bypass