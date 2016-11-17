BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Zumtobel Group AG :
* Major order: zumtobel group partners with Wilko to provide a turnkey LED lighting solution for over 380 stores in the UK, order worth 22 million euros ($23.56 million) Source text - bit.ly/2gkjmBv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)