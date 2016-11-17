BRIEF-Meghmani Organics appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO
* Appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r86XoG) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Gujarat Borosil Ltd
* Says to seek members' nod for raising of funds via issue of equity shares through QIP of up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fz6sgK Further company coverage:
* Appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r86XoG) Further company coverage:
* Says Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 MUs for first time in FY17