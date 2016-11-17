Nov 17 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding
AG :
* In the first half of 2016/17, the total revenues amounted
to 23.7 million euros ($25.42 million)compared to 23.0 million
euros in the previous year
* After deduction of income taxes and other comprehensive
income after income taxes, the total result for h1 amounted to
3.7 million euros(previous year: 3.2 million euros).
* H1 EBIT reached 5.1 million euros and was 0.8 million
euros higher than in previous year
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
