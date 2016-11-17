BRIEF-India's Meghmani Organics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 286.4 million rupees versus 355.7 million rupees year ago
Nov 17 Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd
* Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - sept quarter net profit 59 million rupees versus profit 227.8 million rupees year ago
* Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.23 billion rupees versus 2.51 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus profit 16.9 million rupees year ago