Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* Fitch - Low interest rates will also constrain
profitability, particularly for French life insurers
* Fitch - Expect French life insurers to only marginally cut
crediting rates (below 2% on average) in 2017
* Fitch - French non-life insurers face intense pricing
pressure, both in motor and non-motor (notably commercial) lines
* Fitch: French insurers' profits set to fall due to
competition
* Fitch - Expects French insurers to face intense pricing
competition leading to lower profits in 2017
* Fitch - Expects a combined ratio of 102% for market in
2016 and 2017, assuming a normalised level of weather-related
claims in 2017
Source text for Eikon: