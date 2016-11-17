BRIEF-India's Meghmani Organics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 286.4 million rupees versus 355.7 million rupees year ago
Nov 17 Gtl Ltd
* Sept-quarter net loss 1.18 billion rupees
* Sept-quarter net sales 3.02 billion rupees
* Net loss in Sept-quarter last year was 9.13 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.12 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fzikPT Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus profit 16.9 million rupees year ago