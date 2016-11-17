BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Far East Holdings Bhd
* Qtrly revenue 99.3 million rgt versus 92.2 million rgt
* board had approved an interim single tier dividend of 10 sen per share be declared in respect of the financial year ending 31 december 2016
* Qtrly profit attributable 69.4 million rgt versus 28.4 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2fzki2D) Further company coverage:
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)