Nov 17 Punj Lloyd Ltd :

* Punj Lloyd infrastructure has executed definitive agreements with India power green utility private

* says the company shall be responsible for the entire engineering, procurement and commissioning of the projects.

* to co-develop 30 MW of solar assets in Uttarakhand

* PLIL will divest 49% of shareholding in three subsidiaries viz. Pl Surya Vidyut Limited, Pl Sunrays Power Limited and PL Solar Renewable

* SPV's have signed 25 years power purchase agreements with uttarakhand power corporation limited.

* Greenstone Energy Advisors is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Punj Lloyd Infrastructure Limited (PLIL) for the transaction Source text (bit.ly/2g1lACe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)