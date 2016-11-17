BRIEF-Meghmani organics appoints Ankit Patel as CEO
* Says appointment of Ankit Patel as chief executive officer
Nov 17 Punj Lloyd Ltd :
* Punj Lloyd infrastructure has executed definitive agreements with India power green utility private
* says the company shall be responsible for the entire engineering, procurement and commissioning of the projects.
* to co-develop 30 MW of solar assets in Uttarakhand
* PLIL will divest 49% of shareholding in three subsidiaries viz. Pl Surya Vidyut Limited, Pl Sunrays Power Limited and PL Solar Renewable
* SPV's have signed 25 years power purchase agreements with uttarakhand power corporation limited.
* Greenstone Energy Advisors is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Punj Lloyd Infrastructure Limited (PLIL) for the transaction
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May