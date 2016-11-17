Nov 17 Staples Inc
* Staples Inc says total company sales for Q3 of 2016 were
$5.4 billion, a decrease of four percent compared to Q3 of 2015
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Staples Inc says company expects to achieve fully diluted
non-GAAP earnings per share in range of $0.23 to $0.26 for Q4 of
2016.
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent
* Staples Inc - For full year 2016, company has increased
its free cash flow guidance from approximately $600 million to
approximately $700 million
* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America
in 2016.
* Staples - Q3 results on GAAP basis include pre-tax charges
of $57 million primarily related to impairment of intangible
assets in international operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $5.13
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Staples Inc - Divested company's retail business in United
Kingdom for nominal proceeds early in Q4 of 2016
* Staples, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 performance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $5.40
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Staples Inc- Qtrly comparable store sales decreased four
percent, primarily reflecting a decline in customer traffic
versus prior year.
* Staples Inc - Acquired Capital Office Products, an
independent office products dealer that generates more than $100
million of annual revenue early in Q4
