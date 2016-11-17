Nov 17 Reserve Bank of India:

* Investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in corporate debt securities

* All other existing conditions for investment by fpis in the debt market remain unchanged.

* Investment by FPIs in securitised debt instruments shall not be subject to the minimum 3-year residual maturity requirement

* Investment by FPIs in unlisted corporate debt securities,securitised debt instruments shall not exceed 350 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2g1nVwT