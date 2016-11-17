BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 African & Overseas Enterprises :
* HEPS expected to fall by at least 20 pct to 46.2 cents per share for six months ended Dec.31 2016 from 57.8 cents per share last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)