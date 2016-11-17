BRIEF-Meghmani Organics appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO
* Appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r86XoG) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Goa Carbon Ltd
* Goa Carbon Ltd says operations at the company's Goa plant located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete-Goa has been temporarily shut down from November 16
* Goa Carbon Limited -would not be any financial impact due to the temporary shutdown . Source text - (bit.ly/2g12CM7) Further company coverage:
* Appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r86XoG) Further company coverage:
* Says Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 MUs for first time in FY17