Nov 17 AA Plc :

* Issuance of a single class of sub-class A5 fixed rate notes due 2022/2043 and a concurrent exchange offer and tender offer

* Refinancing is in line with our strategic objective - CFO

* Holders of 735 mln stg 5.500 pct class B2 secured notes can tender up to 200 mln stg in principal amount of notes for purchase by AA Senior Co Limited for cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)