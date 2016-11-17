BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group updates on bank tax levy
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
Nov 17 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd :
* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Loan amount of hk$100mln to borrower
* Lender being Great Sail Global Limited; borrower being Fortunate Gravity Hongkong Limited Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2fYnWAe] Further company coverage:
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Prosecutor's office says investigation ongoing (Updates with comment from public prosecutor and Deutsche Boerse, details from report)