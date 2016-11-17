Nov 17 Far East Horizon Ltd
* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and
shanghai international trust entered into trust contract
* IFEL has agreed to entrust shanghai international trust
with underlying assets and shanghai international trust agreed
to be trustee
* Total amount of trust scale under trust shall be RMB1.77
billion
* Net proceeds received from transaction will be applied on
future finance lease transactions
* It is anticipated that upon completion of transaction,
group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB6.5 million
