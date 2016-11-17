BRIEF-Humax lowers conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
Nov 17 International Press Softcom Ltd :
* Unit has been placed under member's voluntary liquidation as a result of corporate restructuring.
* Liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets and EPS of co for FY ending 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMAC and UAC hold equal shares in the joint venture (Adds exec comments, context)