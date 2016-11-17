BRIEF-India's Meghmani Organics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 286.4 million rupees versus 355.7 million rupees year ago
Nov 17 Astral Poly Technik Ltd :
* says approved payment of interim dividend INR 0.20- per equity share of INR 1 Source text (bit.ly/2f3dlmN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 286.4 million rupees versus 355.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus profit 16.9 million rupees year ago