Nov 17 Hercules Offshore Inc

* On Nov 15, court entered order confirming plan, plan contemplates controlled wind down of operations of Co, certain units

* On November 1, 2016, court issued memorandum decision determining to confirm Co's modified joint prepackaged chapter 11 plan

* All equity interests in Co are being canceled, liquidation trust being formed to sell, monetize or dispose of assets of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: