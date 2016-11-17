MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 17 Hercules Offshore Inc
* On Nov 15, court entered order confirming plan, plan contemplates controlled wind down of operations of Co, certain units
* On November 1, 2016, court issued memorandum decision determining to confirm Co's modified joint prepackaged chapter 11 plan
* All equity interests in Co are being canceled, liquidation trust being formed to sell, monetize or dispose of assets of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities