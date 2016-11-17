BRIEF-Meghmani organics appoints Ankit Patel as CEO
* Says appointment of Ankit Patel as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Inditrade Capital Ltd :
* ECTL along with Edel Commodities Chad SARL,Edel Commodities Nigeria, will become units of IBCL
* acquisition of 100% shareholding in Edel Commodities Trading Ltd by Inditrade Business Consultants Ltd
* says deal size of 130 million rupees payable in cash and shares equivalent to 9 percent of paid up share capital of IBCL
* on completion of transaction, Co will continue to hold more than 90 percent shareholding in IBCL Source text (bit.ly/2fzmabR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says appointment of Ankit Patel as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May