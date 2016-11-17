Nov 17 Telefonica SA :

* Completes first proof-of-concept test for 5G UCNC radio access networks with Huawei

* Test showed the number of 5G connections per cell increased by 233 pct, the signaling overhead decreased by 78 pct, and the latency decreased by 95 pct compared with LTE high-speed wireless communication

