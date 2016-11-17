BRIEF-Techwing signs contract worth 1.47 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.47 billion won contract with SK Hynix to provide semiconductor inspection equipment
Nov 17 Telefonica SA :
* Completes first proof-of-concept test for 5G UCNC radio access networks with Huawei
* Test showed the number of 5G connections per cell increased by 233 pct, the signaling overhead decreased by 78 pct, and the latency decreased by 95 pct compared with LTE high-speed wireless communication
* Accepted resignation of chief executive officer Shripal Shah