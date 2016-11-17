Nov 17 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 269.6 million rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 283.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 1.10 billion rupees

* Brownfield expansion of fertilizer is progressing as per schedule and trial production likely to commence in q3 2017

* Sept quarter total income from operations 9.38 billion rupees

* Negative impact in fertiliser sector due to delayed monsoon, inventory build-up from earlier quarter, price cut impacted qtrly performance

* Says expecting better performance of TAN in subsequent qtrs

* "Optimistic with respect to outlook across all our businesses"

* Says slated to positive offshoots of the brown field expansion