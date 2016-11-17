BRIEF-India's Meghmani Organics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 286.4 million rupees versus 355.7 million rupees year ago
Nov 17 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 269.6 million rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 283.1 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 1.10 billion rupees
* Brownfield expansion of fertilizer is progressing as per schedule and trial production likely to commence in q3 2017
* Sept quarter total income from operations 9.38 billion rupees
* Negative impact in fertiliser sector due to delayed monsoon, inventory build-up from earlier quarter, price cut impacted qtrly performance
* Says expecting better performance of TAN in subsequent qtrs
* "Optimistic with respect to outlook across all our businesses"
* Says slated to positive offshoots of the brown field expansion Source text: bit.ly/2fYyKQg Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus profit 16.9 million rupees year ago